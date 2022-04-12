Gray (finger) said Tuesday that he believes he's on track to return from the 10-day injured list when first eligible April 19, independent baseball journalist Jeff Wilson reports.

Though Gray has yet to throw a bullpen session since being placed on the IL, he's pleased with how his hand has healed after he developed a blister on one of his fingers coming out of his Rangers debut April 8 in Toronto. Due to off days Wednesday and next Monday, the Rangers will be able to get by with a four-man rotation if Gray is on fact on track to return for the start of next week's series in Seattle.