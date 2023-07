Gray (leg) will start Monday's series opener against the Astros, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander exited his previous outing Wednesday against Tampa Bay after being struck in the shin by a comebacker, but he's been cleared to make his next start and has actually been moved up a day in the rotation with Nathan Eovaldi (rest) being skipped. Gray has an 0-4 record with a 4.66 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 32:14 K:BB across 38.2 frames in seven starts since he last picked up a victory.