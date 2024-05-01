Gray (1-1) earned the win Tuesday against Washington after allowing one earned run on three hits while striking out three batters across eight innings.

Gray gave up an RBI single to Luis Garcia in the first inning to put the Rangers behind early, but that would end up being the only blemish on his record. His three strikeouts weren't consistent with the rates fantasy managers have come to expect out of the 32-year-old righty, but he still managed to completely shut down the Nationals' bats nonetheless. Ever since being lit up for five runs in 3.2 innings during his season debut in March, Gray has posted a 1.24 ERA alongside a 33:8 K:BB across 29 innings. He'll look to extend his hot streak during his next start -- tentatively scheduled to come in Kansas City on Sunday.