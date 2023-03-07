Gray (back) will start for the Rangers on Wednesday in their Cactus League game against the Diamondbacks, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Gray had to be scratched from his last start because of back tightness, but he threw a bullpen session Sunday without issue and is ready to test things out in a game setting. Durability has been a question at times for Gray, including in his first season with the Rangers in 2022 when he made just 24 starts. He's a pretty good bet to be useful for fantasy managers when on the mound, though.