Gray allowed four runs (three earned) on four hits and two walks while striking out three over 2.2 innings in a no-decision versus the Athletics on Sunday.

Gray got into trouble in the third inning, and Andrew Heaney was brought in to finish off the frame. This was the third time this season Gray has failed to complete three innings, though he's escaped with a no-decision in each of those outings. The right-hander has allowed 16 runs (15 earned) across 23.2 innings during his five-start winless streak. He's now at a 3.96 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 131:51 K:BB through 145.1 innings over 26 starts this year. Gray is tentatively projected to make his next start on the road in Cleveland.