Gray (2-3) pitched seven innings Friday against the Tigers, allowing no runs on five hits while striking out six and walking none.

Gray impressed on Friday, allowing no runners to score for just the second time this season. It was also his first game this year without allowing a walk. He picked up a quality start for the third time this month, and aside from a clunker against the Guardians, seems to have made some adjustments to improve. The righty threw 68 of 102 pitches for strikes against the Tigers on Friday and lowered his ERA to 4.27.