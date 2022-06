Gray will start the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Guardians, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Gray was initially slated to toe the rubber Monday evening in the series opener, but his outing has since been moved to Tuesday after Monday's matchup was postponed due to rain. The right-hander owns a 4.38 ERA and 1.22 WHIP with a 29:8 K:BB over his last four starts (24.2 innings).