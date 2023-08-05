Gray will start Saturday against the Marlins.

This will be Gray's first time pitching since July 24, a span of 11 days in between outings. Since he last pitched, the Rangers acquired two new starters at the trade deadline, which altered the rotation pattern and may have resulted in the long layoff. Gray had a leg injury entering the previous start, so perhaps that was involved in the decision to give him so much time off. Gray has not won a game since June 2 and sports a 5.36 ERA over the eight starts since.