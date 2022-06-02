Gray allowed one run on three hits and two walks while striking out 12 over seven innings against Tampa Bay on Wednesday, but he did not factor in the decision.

This was Gray's best start of the campaign, as he went seven innings for the first time and racked up a season-high 12 strikeouts. He held the Rays scoreless through six frames before giving up a Randy Arozarena solo homer in the seventh. The veteran right-hander lowered his ERA to 4.83 with the quality start, and he'll look to build upon the impressive outing in his next appearance, which is scheduled to take place in Cleveland next week.