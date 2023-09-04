Gray did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing three runs on seven hits and four walks over five innings against Minnesota. He struck out eight.

Gray kept the Twins off the board through four, but a three-run homer by Royce Lewis tied the game for the Twins and cost Gray a chance to pick up his ninth win. The eight strikeouts were a silver-lining in an otherwise mediocre outing that saw him allow 11 Twins to reach base. Gray has now struck out 22 batters over his last 15 innings but has a 6.60 ERA during that same span. His next start is scheduled to take place next weekend in what looks to be a much softer matchup at home against Oakland.