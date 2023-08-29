Gray did not factor into the decision Monday, allowing three runs on four hits and a walk over six innings against the Mets. He struck out nine.

It was a strong bounce-back performance from Gray after he surrendered five runs in a loss to Arizona in his last outing. His nine strikeouts were the most he's had in a game since June 7. Overall, Gray's 8-7 with a 3.79 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 120:45 K:BB across 24 starts (137.2 innings) this season. He's currently lined up for a home matchup with the Twins this weekend in his next start.