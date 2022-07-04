Gray (4-4) gave up three earned runs on six hits and a walk while striking out seven over 5.2 innings to take the loss in a 4-1 defeat to the Mets on Sunday.

Gray gave up two home runs off the bats of Starling Marte and Eduardo Escobar and was saddled with his fourth loss of the season. It was a fairly pedestrian start for Gray who had gathered a bit of momentum with a .195 OBA in June after a rocky start to his first season with Texas. The 30-year-old right-hander has a quality 9.5 K/9 rate in 77.1 innings in 2022. He is expected to make his next start Saturday in Minnesota when he will look for win number five.