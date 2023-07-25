Gray allowed six runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out six batters in a no-decision against Houston on Monday.

The good news is that Gray was able to make his scheduled start after being struck on the leg by a comebacker in his previous outing Wednesday. However, the right-hander couldn't contain the Astros' offense, tying a season-worst mark by allowing six runs. To Gray's credit, he managed to stick around for five frames after allowing the first five batters he faced to reach base and giving up four runs in the first inning. The veteran hurler's ERA rose to 3.66 as a result of the rough outing, continuing a troubling trend after it sat at an impressive 2.32 through June 7.