Gray (8-7) allowed five runs (four earned) on seven hits and three walks while striking out five over four innings to take the loss Tuesday versus the Diamondbacks.

Gray needed 83 pitches (52 strikes) to get through four frames in the poor outing. He'd allowed just one run over his last two starts combined, but he'd given up 11 runs across 10.1 innings in the two outings before that. Overall, Gray has a 3.69 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 111:44 K:BB through 131.2 innings across 23 starts this year. He's lacked consistency over the last couple of months, but he'll aim to get back on track on the road versus the Mets next week.