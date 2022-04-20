Gray (0-1) took the loss during Tuesday's 6-2 defeat at the hands of the Mariners, allowing four runs on three hits and a walk with four strikeouts in five innings.

Making his first start since Opening Day, Gray put himself in an early hole by surrendering a Eugenio Suarez three-run home in the first following a HBP and walk. While it was mostly smooth sailing from there, the early deficit proved too steep for Texas to overcome. The 30-year-old has a high 7.00 ERA through two starts and has failed to surpass five innings or four strikeouts in either appearance. He's currently scheduled to face off against Oakland on Sunday.