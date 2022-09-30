Gray allowed six runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out five over five innings in a no-decision versus the Mariners on Thursday.

Gray was back to struggling Thursday after throwing five one-hit innings in his previous start. The 30-year-old gave up two home runs to Mitch Haniger and another long ball to Jarred Kelenic, all of which plated two runs. Gray's ERA spiked to 3.93 with a 1.15 WHIP and 131:39 K:BB through 121.1 innings across 23 starts this year. The right-hander is expected to end his season with a home start versus the Yankees next week.