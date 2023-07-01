Gray (6-4) allowed five runs on seven hits and two walks over six innings Friday, striking out four and taking a loss against Houston.

Gray gave up one run through four frames before the Astros plated four total runs in the fifth and sixth innings. After a stretch of six straight outings allowing fewer than two runs, he's been charged with 12 runs over 13.1 frames in his last three appearances. The 31-year-old righty still owns a solid 3.21 ERA with a 73:27 K:BB through 15 starts. Gray is currently lined up to start in Boston next week.