Gray (7-7) allowed two earned runs on two hits and one walk while striking out four over 4.1 innings to take the loss in a 5-1 defeat against the Rays on Saturday.

Gray was making his second start since coming off the IL with an oblique strain and threw only 67 pitches. The start should likely be taken as a step in the right direction for Gray, who threw 45 pitches his last time out on Sep 13. He has an excellent 125 strikeouts in 111.1 innings pitched this season so should continue to rack up the strikeouts as he goes deeper into games down the stretch. He is tentatively expected to make his next start against the Guardians.