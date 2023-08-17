Gray (8-6) took the loss against the Angels on Wednesday, allowing one run on six hits and two walks while striking out four batters over seven innings.

Gray gave up a solo homer to Shohei Ohtani in the first inning but kept Los Angeles off the scoreboard for the rest of his outing. However, Reid Detmers and a pair of Angels relievers shut down the Rangers' potent offense, saddling Gray with first loss since July 5. Despite the defeat, the right-hander picked up his second straight quality start, and he's allowed just one run over 14 frames during that stretch. He appears to be back on track after giving up 11 runs over 10.1 innings across his previous two starts.