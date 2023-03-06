site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: rangers-jon-gray-throws-bullpen | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Rangers' Jon Gray: Throws bullpen
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Gray (back) threw a bullpen session Sunday.
Gray reported immediate relief after undergoing treatment Saturday for back tightness that scratched his scheduled start Friday. The right-hander believes he can throw in a game as early as Wednesday.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 4 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 4 min read
CBS Interactive staff
• 1 min read
Chris Towers
• 9 min read
Chris Towers
• 16 min read