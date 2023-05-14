Gray (3-1) earned the win Saturday, allowing three hits and two walks over eight scoreless innings against Oakland. He struck out five.

Gray picked up his second straight quality start, blanking the lowly Athletics across eight innings Saturday after allowing one run over seven innings in his previous start. Though the 31-year-old has strung together a pair of strong performances and has yet to allow more than four runs in a start, Gray sports only a 6.31 K/9 so far, down from his 2022 average of 9.47 K/9 and 2021 average of 9.48 K/9 while giving up 1.39 HR/9, which would match his career-high. Gray has had significantly more success against right-handed hitting, allowing a slash line of .212/.278/.364 compared to a .275/.366/.478 to lefties.