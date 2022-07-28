Gray (7-5) allowed four earned runs on five hits and four walks while striking out eight across 6.1 innings to take the loss Wednesday against the Mariners.

Gray wasn't particularly sharp through six innings but still managed to limit the Mariners to one run. However, he allowed three of the first four batters he faced in the seventh inning, capped by a three-run homer by Julio Rodriguez. Gray entered the start having allowed two or fewer earned runs in six of his last eight starts, and he now owns a 3.62 ERA and 113:33 K:BB across 102 frames on the season.