Gray (6-1) allowed two hits and a walk over seven shutout innings Friday, striking out five and earning a win over Seattle.

Gray was dominant again Friday, letting just one Mariner reach scoring position and retiring the final 10 batters he faced. He's won five consecutive starts while allowing one run or fewer in each. His ERA dropped from 4.40 to 2.51 during that stretch. The veteran righty will carry a 51:20 K:BB into his next start, which is projected to be at home next week against the Cardinals.