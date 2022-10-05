Gray didn't factor into the decision in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Yankees, giving up three runs on four hits over six innings. He struck out three without walking a batter.

The right-hander battled injuries in his first season with Texas and only tossed 127.1 innings, but Gray was effective when he was on the mound. Tuesday's quality start was his eighth of the year, and he'll head into the winter with a 3.96 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 134:39 K:BB. Finally free of Coors Field, the 30-year-old flashed his upside this season, and he'll look to put together a healthier campaign in 2023.