Gray (5-4) allowed five runs (three earned) on nine hits and a walk over 5.1 innings Friday, striking out eight and earning a win over the Twins.

Gray got off to a rocky start Friday, coughing up a two-run blast to Carlos Correa in the first inning. He allowed one run over the next four frames before giving up another two-run homer, this time to Ryan Jeffers, in the sixth. The veteran right-hander has won four of his last five starts, posting a 2.64 ERA with a 34:5 K:BB during that stretch. Gray will carry a 4.03 ERA into his projected home matchup with Oakland next week.