Gray allowed four runs (three earned) on five hits and five walks over 5.1 innings in Friday's loss to Oakland. He struck out two and did not factor in the decision.

Gray cruised through three shutout frames without much pushback from Oakland. He coughed up one run in the fourth inning followed by two more in the fifth, including a solo homer by Tony Kemp. Gray was charged with one more in the sixth after he was removed with 92 pitches. His K:BB now sits at a lackluster 15:11 with a 3.72 ERA across 19.1 innings. Gray is lined up to take the mound in Cincinnati next week.