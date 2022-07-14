Gray (6-4) earned the win over Oakland on Wednesday, allowing one hit and no walks while striking out nine batters over seven scoreless innings.

Gray was dominant in arguably his best outing of the season, striking out five of the first six batters he faced and allowing only one baserunner -- on an infield single -- over seven frames. The right-hander racked up 16 swinging strikes and finished with his sixth quality start of the campaign. Gray has been a solid addition to Texas' staff this season, ranking second on the team with six wins while posting a 3.71 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 10.0 K/9 over 89.2 innings.