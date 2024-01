Heim signed a one-year, $3.1 million contract with the Rangers on Thursday to avoid arbitration, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

Heim is in the first year of arbitration and was rewarded for a strong 2023 season. He was aided by a strong supporting cast in the Rangers lineup, but he still posted a career-best .755 OPS while also improving his ISO for the third consecutive campaign.