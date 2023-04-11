Heim went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and an additional run scored in Monday's 11-2 victory over the Royals.

Heim hit one of thee Rangers homers in the contest, hammering a 413-foot solo shot in the fourth inning. The backstop went deep 16 times last season, establishing some moderate fantasy value given the shallow position that he plays. Heim has swung the bat relatively well so far in 2023, slashing .292/.320/.458 through 25 plate appearances. He may see more time behind the plate in the short term with Mitch Garver (knee) going on the injured list Monday.