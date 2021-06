Heim went 3-for-5 with a double, home run, two runs and two RBI in Saturday's 12-1 win over the Dodgers.

Heim knocked a single in the second, two-run homer in the third and double in the eighth for his best all-around game of the season. The hits ended a 13 at-bat hitless stretch for Texas' reserve catcher who now sports a .188/.241/.363 slash line.