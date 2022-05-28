site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rangers' Jonah Heim: Day off Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Heim isn't starting Saturday against Oakland.
Heim started in the last four games and went 5-for-15 with a homer, three RBI, two runs and a stolen base. Sam Huff will take over behind the plate and bat fifth Saturday.
