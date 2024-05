Heim went 2-for-7 with a walk, two runs scored and four RBI across both games of Wednesday's doubleheader split with the A's.

After going 0-for-3 with a sacrifice fly as the DH in the matinee, Heim moved behind the plate for the nightcap and drove in three more runs. The 28-year-old catcher has four multi-hit performances in his last seven games, a surge that has boosted his slash line on the season to .300/.341/.425 with four homers, 18 runs and 26 RBI through 33 contests.