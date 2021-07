Heim is out of the lineup for the first game of Sunday's doubleheader with the Blue Jays.

Heim has been serving as Texas' clear No. 1 catcher for most of the month while Jose Trevino (forearm) has been on the shelf. He'll be given a breather for the first game of the doubleheader while John Hicks catches for Texas, but look for Heim to receive a turn behind the dish in the nightcap.