Heim went 3-for-4 with a solo homer, two doubles, three RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's 15-2 win over the Yankees.

Heim pulverized Yankee pitching Sunday. He kicked things off with a double in the fourth and followed that up with solo blast to right center in the fifth. The 28-year-old came back up with the bases loaded in the sixth and plated two with another double. It has been a dream start to the season for Heim, who's now slashing .303/.386/.592 with five homers, 22 RBI, 16 runs and a 10:14 BB:K over 88 plate appearances. He leads all catchers and is now tied for sixth in the majors with 22 RBI.