Texas placed Heim on the 10-day injured list Friday, retroactive to July 27, with a left wrist tendon strain.

Heim suffered the injury while taking an awkward-looking swing in Wednesday's series finale against the Astros and will be sidelined through at least the first week of August. He leaves behind a .280/.337/.479 batting line with 14 home runs and 70 RBI through 90 games. Mitch Garver is likely to handle most of the catching duties for the Rangers in Heim's absence.