Heim went 1-for-3 with a 3-RBI home run in a 6-4 loss to the Nationals on Sunday.

Heim hit his 10th home run of the year to tie his season total from 2021. The 26-year-old catcher has taken 171 at-bats to reach the double-digit home run mark, compared to 265 at-bats a year ago. The increased home run rate combined with a serviceable .246 average make him a player of interest in two-catcher fantasy leagues.