Heim went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 12-7 loss to Arizona.
Heim gave the Rangers an early lead with a second-inning home run, his sixth homer and 13th extra-base hit in 25 games. His .959 OPS is second on the team, as Heim has opened this season much like he did in 2022. The Rangers hope to avoid the second-half collapse the 27-year-old experienced last season. The team envisioned more of a job share at catcher, but Mitch Garver's knee injury has forced Heim into the lineup more than expected -- Wednesday was his eighth consecutive start. Cognizant of last year's collapse, Texas manager Bruce Bochy had him DH on Wednesday, the second time in six games he's served in that capacity.