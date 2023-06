Heim went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Yankees.

Heim's second-inning home run was his 11th of the season and fourth in the last eight games. The catcher, who was given a rest Friday, had four hits over the two weekend games. Keeping Heim fresh is a goal for 2023, after he tired in August and September of 2022 under the weight of a career-high 450 plate appearances. Thus far, he's maintained a .283/.332/.482 line over 271 PAs.