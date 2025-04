Heim went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Athletics.

Heim hit one of three solo home runs in the fourth inning, which propelled the Rangers to a 3-2 lead that looked like it might hold up. It was the fourth homer of the season for Heim, who has scuffled of late with a .167 average (4-for-24) over the last eight contests.