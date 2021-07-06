Heim batted fifth and went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 7-3 loss to Detroit.

Heim went deep in the ninth inning for his fourth home run of the season. This was the second consecutive game hitting out of the five hole, which has featured six different batters over the last nine games. Manager Chris Woodward is trying to find a solution there, and Heim is the latest to get a shot. At various times, the Rangers have batted Nate Lowe and Adolis Garcia fifth, but they have since settled into second and third, respectively. The other 10 players to hit fifth this season have a combined slash of .193/.267/.287.