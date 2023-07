Heim went 2-for-3 with a walk, double and two RBI in Thursday's 10-6 loss to the Red Sox.

Heim upped his RBI total to 58, tops among MLB catchers, over 77 games. That's 10 more runs driven than he had last season in 127 contests. Heim shows no signs of wearing down as he did last season, but it should be noted it wasn't until August that his bat stopped producing.