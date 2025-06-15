site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rangers' Jonah Heim: Not in Sunday's lineup
Heim is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the White Sox.
Heim started the first two games of the series and will take a seat for Sunday's finale. Kyle Higashioka will step in behind the plate to catch for righty Kumar Rocker.
