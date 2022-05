Heim is out of the lineup for Sunday's game at Houston.

The 26-year-old started the past four games and will receive a day off in the series finale versus the Astros. Mitch Garver has returned from the injured list but is limited to serving as the designated hitter, so Heim will continue to work as Texas' primary catcher while Sam Huff, who is starting Sunday, operates as the No. 2 option.