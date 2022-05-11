site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rangers' Jonah Heim: Not starting Wednesday
RotoWire Staff
May 11, 2022
Heim isn't starting Wednesday against the Royals.
The 26-year-old started in the last three games and should serve as the primary catcher with Mitch Garver (elbow) on the injured list. However, Heim will get a breather while Sam Huff starts behind the dish and bats eighth Wednesday.
