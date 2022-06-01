site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rangers' Jonah Heim: Out of lineup Wednesday
Heim isn't in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rays.
Heim started in the last three games but went just 1-for-12 with a solo home run and four strikeouts. Sam Huff will start behind the plate and bat sixth.
