Rangers' Jonah Heim: Out of Saturday's lineup
Heim is not in Saturday's lineup against the Twins.
Heim is hitting .200 with one home run, nine strikeouts and nine walks in 14 games this month. Meibrys Viloria will start behind the dish and hit eighth.
