Heim went 1-for-6 with a grand slam in Sunday's 7-6 extra-innings loss to the Twins.

The fourth-inning slam was Heim's first extra-base hit in 11 games since he returned from a wrist injury. In that span, he's gone an awful 3-for-30 (.100) with a 2:8 BB:K, a dry spell that saw him on the bench Friday and Saturday. Heim has been one of the better offensive catchers in baseball this season with a .265/.322/.455 slash line, 15 homers, 74 RBI, 51 runs scored and a pair of stolen bases over 101 contests. Mitch Garver hasn't been bad either, and he could push for time behind the dish if Heim doesn't get back on track soon.