Heim and the Rangers agreed to a one-year, $4.6 million contract to avoid arbitration Thursday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Heim is entering his second year of arbitration eligibility and will earn a $1.5 million raise from 2024. He's coming off of a disappointing season, slugging only 13 homers with a .602 OPS across 491 plate appearances. Heim is currently projected to split time behind the plate with newly-acquired Kyle Higashioka in 2025.