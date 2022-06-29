site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rangers' Jonah Heim: Retreats to bench Wednesday
Heim isn't in the lineup Wednesday against Kansas City.
Heim started in the last three games and went 4-for-12 with a homer, three RBI, two runs and a strikeout. Meibrys Vitoria is taking over behind the dish and batting ninth.
