Heim went 1-for-3 with a walk and solo home run in Sunday's 3-2 extra-inning win over the Royals.

Heim knotted the game at two runs apiece with a ninth-inning home run that set the stage for Nathaniel Lowe's game-winning single in the 10th. For Heim, it was his fourth homer and first in 12 games. He's appeared in 29 of the team's first 35 games, which is a lot for a catcher whose bat has tailed off in August and September in each of the past two seasons.